US Airstrikes in East Syria Hit Areas Controlled By Iran’s Revolutionary Guards
U.S. Soldiers in the 4th Battalion, 118th Infantry Regiment, 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team, North Carolina Army National Guard, attached to the 218th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, South Carolina Army National Guard, demonstrate their own and the M2A2 Bradley Fighting Vehicles’ capabilities for the press in eastern Syria onNov. 11, 2019. . (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. DeAndre Pierce)
Mideast Daily News
US troops
Airstrikes
eastern Syria
Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps
Iran

US Airstrikes in East Syria Hit Areas Controlled By Iran’s Revolutionary Guards

Marcy Oster
08/24/2022

The US military carried out “precision airstrikes” in eastern Syria in areas controlled by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps to “protect and defend US personnel” in response to an attack on a base in Syria earlier this month targeting US forces, the US Central Command said in a statement early Wednesday morning. The airstrikes Deir ez-Zor “took proportionate, deliberate action intended to limit the risk of escalation and minimize the risk of casualties,” according to CENTCOM. Col. Joe Buccino, a spokesman for CENTCOM, told CNN the US targeted a group of bunkers used for ammunition storage and logistics support by Iranian-backed groups in Syria. He said that nine bunkers were hit, and four were left alone because of people gathered nearby. He said no one was killed in the attack. Neither Syria nor Iran has so far acknowledged the attacks. “The United States does not seek conflict, but will continue to take necessary measures to protect and defend our people,” the statement said, adding: “U.S. forces remain in Syria to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS.” The US maintains approximately 900 troops in Syria.

