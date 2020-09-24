Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

US Ambassador to UN Hints at More Peace Deals Within Days
US Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft meets with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in New York, on March 6, 2020. (US State Department/Ron Przysucha)
US Ambassador to UN Hints at More Peace Deals Within Days

Uri Cohen
09/24/2020

US Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft on Wednesday teased another imminent addition to the Abraham Accord coalition, saying that a normalization agreement between Israel and another Arab nation could be signed “in the next day or two.” Since last week’s signing ceremony at the White House, speculations have circulated that countries such as Sudan, Morocco or Oman could be next in line to join the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in establishing formal diplomatic relations with the Jewish state. Also on Wednesday in the UN, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz blasted Iran during his virtual address to the forum’s meeting of world leaders, accusing the Islamic Republic of terrorism and of sowing “chaos, extremism and sectarianism” in the Middle East. Salman called on the world to pose a united front against Iran, Saudi Arabia’s fiercest foe in the region, in an effort to prevent it from acquiring nuclear weapons. An Israeli-flagged aircraft landed unceremoniously in Bahrain on Wednesday after ferrying a team of high-level representatives of the Israeli government in Manama to flesh out the remaining details for the Abraham Accord.

