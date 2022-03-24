US and Abraham Accords Countries To Enhance Ties, Connect Citizens at Dubai Event

The United States and the countries that signed the Abraham Accords are working to enhance their ties by connecting their citizens. US Ambassador to Israel Thomas R. Nides will travel to the United Arab Emirates on March 29, together with Mohamed Al-Khaja, and Khaled al-Jalahma, the UAE and Bahrain ambassadors to Israel, and with other government officials from Abraham Accords countries. They will take part in the “Abraham Accords Festival and Games” at Expo 2020 in Dubai. The happening will gather together top chefs and national soccer legends from the countries engaged in the Abraham Accords. The US Embassy in Israel said in a statement that the purpose of the event is to enhance relations between the citizens of the countries taking part in the accords. The goal is, according to the statement, “deepening cultural cooperation and people-to-people ties between Abraham Accords countries.” The event also will include an exhibition soccer match with top players from each country, a festive dinner prepared by top chefs from Israel, Bahrain, Morocco, and the UAE, and a signing ceremony for the Culture and Sport for Peace Joint Declaration between the Abraham Accords countries. In response to a question by the Media Line during a news conference announcing the event, Nides said that the US is focusing on the countries that have engaged in the Abraham Accords and on the importance of building relations among them. He described it as part of a regional effort seeking to benefit the whole region.