US and Bahrain Expand Civil Nuclear Ties With New Cooperation Agreement

In a move that signals the deepening of ties between two longtime allies, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani signed a new civil nuclear cooperation agreement in Washington on Tuesday, aimed at building a peaceful and secure energy future.

The agreement, officially known as the Memorandum of Understanding on Civil Nuclear Cooperation lays the groundwork for a long-term partnership in civilian nuclear energy. While it doesn’t greenlight the transfer of nuclear materials, it opens the door to future technical collaboration, training, and commercial opportunities between US and Bahraini entities.

For Washington and Manama, this deal fits neatly into a growing portfolio of cooperation. It aligns with their broader Comprehensive Security Integration and Prosperity Agreement, a regional framework that has quietly become central to both countries’ strategic planning. The US already maintains a significant military presence in Bahrain, home to the Navy’s 5th Fleet, and this new agreement adds energy innovation to their shared agenda.

“These agreements were first developed during President Donald Trump’s initial term and continue to serve as key instruments in advancing US foreign policy and energy goals,” the US State Department said.

At the signing ceremony, Rubio said, “This agreement emphasizes our shared commitment to peaceful nuclear cooperation and the highest standards of nonproliferation.”

Dr. Al Zayani added that it “will contribute to the sustainable development goals of both nations.”

This is more than diplomacy; it’s about shaping the future of energy, region by region, relationship by relationship.