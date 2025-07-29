US and Israel Boycott UN Conference as France and Saudi Arabia Push Two-State Solution

A United Nations conference aimed at reviving the long-stalled Israeli-Palestinian peace process opened Monday in New York with high-level support from dozens of countries, including co-hosts France and Saudi Arabia. But the event was boycotted by both Israel and the United States, which dismissed it as disconnected from current realities and potentially harmful to ongoing diplomatic efforts.

The conference, postponed earlier this year due to the Israel-Iran war, focused heavily on promoting a two-state solution, a proposal Israel’s current government under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly rejected. Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, speaking alongside French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, reiterated Riyadh’s position that normalization with Israel “can only come through the establishment of a Palestinian state.”

“This is based on a strong conviction that only through addressing the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to self-determination can we have sustainable peace and real integration in the region,” said Prince Faisal, reaffirming remarks previously made by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Barrot warned that a lasting ceasefire in Gaza would be impossible without a political vision. He called on the European Union to pressure Israel to lift financial sanctions on the Palestinian Authority (PA) and halt West Bank settlement expansion. France is expected to formally recognize Palestinian statehood in September, and Luxembourg hinted it may follow suit. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said recognition must be “part of a wider plan.”

Israel’s UN Ambassador Danny Danon dismissed the conference as theatrical. “This conference does not promote a solution, but rather deepens the illusion,” he said. “Instead of demanding the release of the hostages and working to dismantle Hamas’s reign of terror, the organizers are engaging in discussions and plenaries that are disconnected from reality.”

The US echoed that criticism, calling the event a “publicity stunt” and warning it could “embolden Hamas and reward its obstruction.” While not directly criticizing Saudi Arabia, the State Department condemned French President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to recognize Palestinian statehood, noting that both the Palestinian Authority and Hamas welcomed the move.

Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa used the conference to call for Hamas to relinquish control of Gaza and for an international Arab force to assist with post-war governance. He said the PA is ready to rebuild Gaza and support reunification with the West Bank under a two-state framework.

Despite the UN General Assembly’s longstanding support for a two-state solution, Israeli officials say the path toward Palestinian statehood has become increasingly unrealistic in light of Hamas’s October 7, 2023, massacre, ongoing conflict in Gaza, and Israel’s growing settlement presence in the West Bank.