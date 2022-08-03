US Approves Over $5 Billion in Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE

The United States has approved over $5 billion in arms sales to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The State Department informed Congress of the sale on Tuesday. The announcement comes in the days following US President Joe Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia, where he met with leaders of several Gulf countries. The defensive weapons to be sold to the Saudis and the Emirates include $3 billion for Patriot missiles for Saudi Arabia to help protect it from rocket attacks by the Houthi rebels in Yemen, and $2.2 billion for high-altitude missile defense systems for the UAE. Saudi Arabia has come under recent rocket attacks from the Houthis, who are using equipment and technology provided by Iran. The new arms sales are meant to help the countries protect themselves from regional threats, including Iran.