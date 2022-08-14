The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

US Attorney Convicted in UAE of Money Laundering Released After Paying $1.4 Million Fine
Flag of the United Arab Emirates (WIkimedia Commons)
Mideast Daily News
United Arab Emirates
Money Laundering
Jamal Khashoggi

US Attorney Convicted in UAE of Money Laundering Released After Paying $1.4 Million Fine

The Media Line Staff
08/14/2022

A US attorney who was convicted in the United Arab Emirates of money laundering and of a tax-invasion scheme, was released and returned to the United States. Asim Ghafoor, a US citizen who was the former attorney for murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, paid a $1.4 million fine before being freed on Saturday, his attorney told the AFP news agency, while his three-year jail term was rescinded. Ghafoor does not face any charges in the United States, according to the attorney. The US embassy in the UAE helped facilitate Ghafoor’s release, the attorney said. Ghafoor was arrested and jailed last month while transiting Dubai airport, according to reports. The case did not have anything to do with his ties to Khashoggi, the Washington Post journalist who was murdered at the Saudi embassy in Istanbul in a hit the US says was ordered by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, according to reports. Ghafoor also works with human rights groups that have been critical of the UAE.

