US Blames Iran for Election Meddling

The United States’ FBI and Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday revealed that Iran had attempted to interfere with the nation’s election process, setting up a website in early December to post death threats against election officials. A joint statement by the security organizations said that the website, posing as an extreme right-wing platform, displayed “an ongoing Iranian intent to create divisions and mistrust in the US and undermine public confidence in the electoral process.” The site, along with its associated social media accounts, accused Democratic, Republican and other government officials of committing election fraud and “treason,” featuring them in a rifle’s crosshairs. Specific employees of the Dominion Voting System, which has been baselessly blamed by US President Donald Trump and his allies for manipulating votes, also were threatened, and some of their home addresses were revealed. An Iranian United Nations spokesperson denied the allegations, claiming it was Iran that has fallen victim to cyberattacks by the US in recent years.