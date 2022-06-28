The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

US CENTCOM Forces Kill Senior Leader of al-Qaida-Linked Group in Airstrike in Syria
Remains of motorcycle driven by Abu Hamzah al Yemeni,leader of Al-Qaida affiliate Hurras al-Din, which was reportedly targeted in a US military drone attack on the eastern edge of Syria's rebel-held Idlib province, early on June 28, 2022. (Omar Haj Kadour/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
CENTCOM
Al-Qaeda
airstrike
Idlib province
Syria

US CENTCOM Forces Kill Senior Leader of al-Qaida-Linked Group in Airstrike in Syria

The Media Line Staff
06/28/2022

United States military forces killed a senior leader of a terror organization aligned with Al-Qaida. US Central Command forces targeted Abu Hamzah al Yemeni, a senior leader of Hurras al-Din in an airstrike in Idlib province in Syria on Monday, CENTCOM said in a statement. Abu Hamzah al Yemeni was traveling alone on a motorcycle at the time of the strike, according to the statement. An initial review indicated that there were no civilian casualties, CENTCOM also said. “Violent extremist organizations, including Al-Qaida-aligned organizations such as Hurras al-Din, continue to present a threat to America and our allies. Al-Qaida-aligned militants use Syria as a safe haven to coordinate with their external affiliates and plan operations outside of Syria. The removal of this senior leader will disrupt Al-Qaida’s ability to carry out attacks against U.S. citizens, our partners, and innocent civilians around the world,” the CENTCOM statement said.

