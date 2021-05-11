Defend Press Freedom

US Coast Guard Ship Fires 30 Warning Shots at ‘Aggressive’ Iranian Vessels
The Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Georgia was being escorted by the US Coast Guard through the Strait of Hormuz when ships belonging to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Navy came dangerously close. It is seen here after a port visit to Naples, Italy in March 2008. (Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Parker/US Navy)
Mideast Daily News
United States
Iran
US Navy
submarine
Strait of Hormuz
Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy

US Coast Guard Ship Fires 30 Warning Shots at ‘Aggressive’ Iranian Vessels

Steven Ganot
05/11/2021

A US Coast Guard ship fired some 30 warning shots in the Strat of Hormuz after 13 ships belonging to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Navy sailed menacingly close to it and other US ships in the strait. The incident reported on Monday is the third time that Iranian vessels have closely approached US ships and the second time that warning shots were fired. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the Iranian vessels “were acting very aggressively” when they came within 150 yards of six US military vessels that were escorting the guided-missile submarine USS Georgia through the strait. The US and Iran currently are conducting indirect negotiations as Iran also negotiates with the world powers for a return of both countries to the nuclear deal first signed in 2015.

