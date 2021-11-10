Americans need to understand the Middle East
US ‘Concerned’ Over Meeting Between UAE Foreign Minister and Syria’s Assad
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad (left) meets with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. (Russian Presidency)
Mideast Daily News

US ‘Concerned’ Over Meeting Between UAE Foreign Minister and Syria’s Assad

Marcy Oster
11/10/2021

The foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates met in Damascus with Syrian President Bashar Assad. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed is the first Emirati official to visit Syria since the start of the country’s decade-long deadly civil war. The UAE had supported the rebel forces trying to depose Assad.  The UAE foreign minister led a delegation of senior Emirati officials to Tuesday’s meeting with Syrian officials, during which bilateral relations and cooperation were discussed, according to a statement from the Syrian presidency to media outlets. The UAE, which has been open to normalizing ties with Syria, reopened its embassy in Damascus three years ago. “We are concerned by reports of this meeting and the signal it sends,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Tuesday during a regular news briefing. “As we’ve said before, this administration will not express any support for efforts to normalize or to rehabilitate Bashar al-Assad who is a brutal dictator.”  Sheikh Abdullah expressed the “UAE’s keenness on the security, stability and unity of Syria” during his meeting with Assad, UAE’s state news agency WAM reported, according to Reuters.

