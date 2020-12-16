US Delegation to Head Israel-Morocco Summit in Rabat

Less than a week after United States President Donald Trump announced the normalization of ties between Israel and Morocco, a White House official revealed that the president’s senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner would soon travel to both countries to kick off formal discussion on the matter. According to a member of the administration, Kushner, alongside Middle East envoy Avi Berkowitz, will travel to Israel on Monday, where he will meet with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu. The American team will take off from Tel Aviv to Rabat the following day, accompanied by an Israeli delegation headed by National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat. In Morocco, diplomats from all three countries will put words into action, and sign a series of MOUs on trade, direct flights and technological cooperation. In return for Morocco’s recognition of Israel, Washington on Thursday agreed to sanction Rabat’s annexation of the disputed Western Sahara territory, while also signing a $1 billion arms deal with Morocco. The accord with Jerusalem makes Morocco the fourth Arab nation in recent months to normalize ties with the Jewish state. On Tuesday, Tunisia’s prime minister and Qatar’s emir both separately reiterated they have no intentions of following suit.