The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
US Drone Strike Kills 9-11 Mastermind Ayman al-Zawahiri
Al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri pictured on FBI Most Wanted poster following the 9-11 attacks in New York and Washington, DC, Oct. 10, 2001. (Mai/Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Ayman al-Zawahiri
Al-Qaeda
United States
Joe Biden

US Drone Strike Kills 9-11 Mastermind Ayman al-Zawahiri

Steven Ganot
08/02/2022

The US military killed top al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a drone strike in Kabul, Afghanistan on Sunday, President Joe Biden revealed on Monday. “For decades he was the mastermind behind attacks against Americans,” President Biden said. Al-Zawahiri is considered a key strategist behind the 9-11 attacks in the US and was involved in planning the suicide attack on the USS Cole in 2000, which killed 17 US Navy sailors, and the 1998 bombings of the US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania, which killed 224 people and injured more than 4,000. He has been the leader of al-Qaida since Osama bin Laden was killed by US forces in 2011. “We make it clear again tonight that, no matter how long it takes, no matter where you hide, if you are a threat to our people, the United States will find you and take you out,” President Biden said. According to a senior administration official,  the president was briefed on the proposed operation and met on July 25 with key cabinet members and top officials, who supported the plan unanimously, before he gave the go-ahead. The president noted that no one else was hurt in the drone strike, which took place at 9:18 am local time.

Before serving as bin Laden’s deputy in al-Qaida, al-Zawahiri, an Egyptian eye doctor, fought alongside bin Laden against Soviet forces in Afghanistan. He also helped found Islamic Jihad, the group that assassinated Egyptian President Anwar Sadat in 1981.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.