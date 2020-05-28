Donate
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. (Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons)
US Ending Waivers Allowing Cooperation with Iran on Civilian Nuclear Issues

Charles Bybelezer
05/28/2020

The Trump Administration is ending all but one sanctions waiver that has allowed primarily Russian companies to continue “civilian-nuclear cooperation” with Iran without incurring US penalties. In a statement explaining the move, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, “The Iranian regime has continued its nuclear brinkmanship by expanding proliferation-sensitive activities.” He added that Tehran had publicly admitted to violating the 2015 nuclear deal, from which President Donald Trump withdrew two years ago. Pompeo accused the mullahs of “nuclear extortion” and insisted that Washington’s latest move would “lead to increased pressure on Iran and further isolate the regime from the international community.” The top US diplomat also announced new sanctions on two officials at the Islamic Republic’s atomic energy organization who are tasked with developing centrifuges that enrich uranium.

