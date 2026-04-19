US Envoy Pushes a New Regional Logic for Israel

Jacob Wirtschafter’s report from Antalya captures a moment when diplomacy, war fatigue, and regional ambition all collided in the same hotel corridors. At the fifth Antalya Diplomacy Forum, US Ambassador to Turkey and Special Envoy for Syria Thomas Barrack delivered a message that cut against Israel’s recent doctrine of force: President Donald Trump, he said, had told Israel it was wrong to resume unilateral strikes under the old Lebanon ceasefire mechanism. Read the full article for the whole sweep of the argument, because this is one of those stories where a single quote opens onto a much bigger realignment.

Barrack’s remarks came just as a fragile 10-day Lebanon ceasefire took hold and as the wider Iran war continued to shape nearly every other file on the table. He argued that the old model—temporary truces backed by side letters and resumed attacks—had failed, and he cast the new pause as the beginning of something more tentative, more political, and much less certain. In his telling, the region has reached the point where trying to destroy enemies one by one no longer works.

That message did not land in a vacuum. Antalya became a staging ground for overlapping tracks: US-Syria contacts, Turkey-Syria coordination, talks over integrating Syrian Democratic Forces into Syria’s new armed forces, and wider discussions touching Lebanon, Gaza, Iran, and the future of the Abraham Accords. Barrack suggested that Israel’s long-term security would come not from permanent military dominance alone but from entering a broader regional framework that could eventually include Saudi alignment and a stabilized Syria.

The article also tracks the regional crosscurrents swirling around that idea. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was again warning about Israel. Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa was signaling that talks with Israel were difficult but not dead. Pakistani mediation was active on the Iran-US track. Arab states were backing the principle of “exclusive state control of weapons,” shorthand for a Lebanon in which Hezbollah no longer operates as an armed state within a state.

Near the end, Wirtschafter brings the whole argument down to one hard line from Barrack: “This idea of kinetic elimination of your enemies … does not work.” In a region used to hearing threats louder than strategy, that is a serious sentence. Read the full article for the broader map behind it.