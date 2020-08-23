US Faces Wall-to-Wall Opposition on Iran Sanctions in UNSC

The United States’ move to trigger a “snapback” of all international sanctions on Iran has drawn near-unanimous rejection in the UN Security Council. Countries such as the United Kingdom, France, Germany, China and Russia all condemned Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s Friday announcement, in which he declared that the 30-day countdown until sanctions would be reimposed had begun. The world powers all claim that since the US elected in 2018 to exit the nuclear deal signed with Iran in 2015, it had no right to invoke the clause allowing for the snapback of sanctions in case of an Iranian violation. Yet Washington insisted that it still had a right as an original signee of the pact and warned that actions will be taken against other countries if the UN fails to reimpose the economic and trade limitations placed on Iran before the 2015 deal by September 19. The unprecedented showdown comes after the previous American failure in the UN, in which the Security Council rejected the US’s bid to extend the Iranian arms embargo, set to expire in October.