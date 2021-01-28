This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
US Flies Bombers in Middle East Tour De Force
A U.S. Air Force B-52 from Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota is aerial refueled by a KC-135 Stratotanker as it heads to the Persioan Gulf on Dec. 30, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Roslyn Ward)
Mideast Daily News
US Central Command
Mission
Iran Nuclear Deal

US Flies Bombers in Middle East Tour De Force

Uri Cohen
01/28/2021

The United States military on Wednesday conducted a rare B-52 bomber flyover of the Middle East, less than a week after President Joe Biden took office and for the third time this year. A US Central Command, or CENTCOM statement said the bombers took off from Louisiana and “successfully completed a presence patrol” in the region, adding that the “defensive mission intended to demonstrate the US military’s ability to deploy air power anywhere in the world to deter potential aggression and showcase the US commitment to regional security.” President Donald Trump sent two similar missions in the waning days of his term, in what was considered a deterrence effort against Iran. On Tuesday, Israel military Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi revealed that his army is drawing up fresh plans for preventing Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, and warned the new president against returning to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. While Iranian officials brushed off the general’s charges as “psychological warfare,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday admitted the US is “a long way” from rejoining the agreement abandoned by Trump in 2018, noting Iran would have to first return to full compliance for any advancements to be made.

This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.