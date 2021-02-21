Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
US Forces Stationed in Iraq Targeted Again
At Balad Air Base, Iraq, a US Air Force RQ-1 Predator unmanned aerial vehicle taxis to a runway on a mission in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. (SSGT Chyrece Lewis/USAF)
Mideast Daily News
US forces
Iraq
rocket attack
Balad Air Base

US Forces Stationed in Iraq Targeted Again

Uri Cohen
02/21/2021

An Iraqi base hosting American forces on Saturday came under fire yet again, as four rockets hit Balad Air Base north of Baghdad, injuring at least one Iraqi civilian. Local security officials reported that no group had claimed responsibility for the attack, the second rocket strike to target US troops in the country in less than a week. A small Iran-backed paramilitary group claimed the previous incident, in which a rocket killed a local contractor working alongside US forces at Erbil national airport. The scattered Shi’ite organizations, some part of the official Iraqi military, have been targeting American military and diplomatic personnel in an attempt to accelerate the American withdrawal from Iraq. Washington, meanwhile, has said it will review the previous administration’s decision to pull out the 2,500 soldiers remaining in the country, to ensure that the NATO-led mission does not collapse.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.