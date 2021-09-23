Americans need to understand the Middle East
US House Dems Introduce $1 Billion Bill to Replenish Iron Dome After Progressive Hold Up  
An Iron Dome missile defense system underwent a live fire test on US soil at the White Sands New Mexico test range, Israel's Ministry of Defense announced on Aug. 23.2021. (Ministry of Defense Spokesperson’s Office)
US House Dems Introduce $1 Billion Bill to Replenish Iron Dome After Progressive Hold Up  

Marcy Oster
09/23/2021

Democrats in the US House of Representatives on Wednesday introduced stand-alone legislation that would provide Israel with $1 billion to restock interceptor rockets for its Iron Dome missile defense system, a day after the funding was removed from a government spending bill under pressure from progressive members of the Democratic party. Since the votes of the liberal Democrats were required to pass the spending bill, needed to fund the government through the end of the year, the Iron Dome appropriation was removed. Pro-Israel Democratic representatives then said they would introduce the stand-alone legislation so as not to hold up the spending bill. Also on Wednesday, US President Joe Biden’s nominee for ambassador to Israel, Thomas Nides, told a Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing that he supports providing $1 billion for Israel to replenish Iron Dome.

