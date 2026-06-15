US-Iran Deal Heads for Friday Signing as Israel Warns of Gaps

Arshad Mehmood reports on a deal that has crossed the first diplomatic finish line but still has plenty of land mines ahead. The United States and Iran have accepted the wording of a memorandum of understanding expected to be signed on Friday in Switzerland, after mediation by Pakistan and Qatar. President Donald Trump and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have presented the agreement as a path toward ending more than 100 days of conflict, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, and launching a 60-day window for follow-up nuclear talks.

That is the breakthrough. The catch is almost everything else.

The agreement may halt military operations and ease pressure on global energy markets, but Israel is treating it less like peace than probation. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz announced strikes on Hezbollah targets in Beirut’s Dahieh district after fire toward Israel, while Iran warned that the attack could damage the diplomatic process. Israel’s worry is blunt: A signed document could limit its room to act while leaving Iran’s missile program, nuclear infrastructure, and regional network of armed groups insufficiently contained.

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid attacked the emerging framework as a failure that leaves the Iranian regime standing, its missile capabilities intact, and its nuclear ambitions deferred rather than dismantled. Analysts interviewed by The Media Line offered a similarly cautious reading. Dr. Azeem Khalid said Netanyahu is unlikely to view the understanding as President Trump does, warning that Israeli pressure in Washington could complicate the process if Tehran appears to be using diplomacy to preserve strategic advantages.

Natasha Matloob put it even more sharply: Israel may accept the deal, but only reluctantly and conditionally. She said Israel will press behind the scenes for tougher nuclear negotiations, because the deeper conflicts involving Iran-backed groups in Lebanon and Yemen remain unresolved.

Inside Iran, hard-line opposition and reported protests in Tehran and Mashhad show that the agreement is not cost-free for Tehran either. Washington may see the deal as a diplomatic opening; Tehran may sell it as relief without surrender; Israel may see a pause that leaves the fuse in place. Mehmood’s full report is worth reading because Friday’s signing may start the clock, not settle the war.