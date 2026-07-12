US-Iran Deal Unravels as Missiles and Sanctions Return

A temporary ceasefire meant to contain the US-Iran conflict is now buckling under missile fire, renewed sanctions, and a widening struggle over who controls the Strait of Hormuz.

Gabriel Colodro reports that President Donald Trump used the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, to deliver his bluntest verdict yet on the June memorandum of understanding with Tehran. Asked whether the arrangement was dead, the US president replied, “As far as I’m concerned, it’s over.”

The declaration followed fresh American strikes on Iranian military infrastructure after attacks on commercial shipping near the strait. US forces reportedly hit about 90 targets, while Iran claimed retaliatory attacks against US-linked facilities and regional partners in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and Jordan. Jordanian air defenses intercepted eight missiles launched from Iran, and Kuwait reported stopping missiles and drones.

At the center of the breakdown is a dispute that diplomats never settled: Who controls passage through Hormuz? Washington believed Iran had accepted unrestricted commercial transit without tolls or interference. Iranian officials appear to have understood the arrangement very differently, maintaining that traffic through the waterway remains subject to Tehran’s authority.

That disagreement has spilled into both military and economic confrontation. Washington revoked temporary oil relief and restored restrictions intended to curb Iranian exports. Analysts interviewed by The Media Line argue that sanctions may hurt Tehran more deeply than limited strikes, particularly if military action leaves the regime’s central leadership and launch capabilities intact.

Israel is watching closely. Israeli analysts say Jerusalem and Washington still share broad goals on Iran’s nuclear program, Hezbollah, and Hamas, but differ over whether diplomacy can deliver them. The collapse of the framework may strengthen Israel’s case that the arrangement offered Iran economic breathing room without securing meaningful concessions.

The crisis also exposes tensions inside President Trump’s foreign policy team, between officials favoring restraint and those advocating stronger pressure on Tehran and its regional allies.

For now, the document survives, but its substance is disappearing. Shipping is under threat, oil sanctions are back, Gulf partners are intercepting Iranian fire, and the US president has publicly written off the deal. Read Colodro’s full report for a closer look at how one disputed waterway turned a diplomatic pause into a renewed regional confrontation.