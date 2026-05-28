US-Iran Exchange Puts Kuwait and Hormuz Back in the Danger Zone

The US and Iran traded new blows around the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday, with Washington striking Iranian drone operations near Bandar Abbas, Tehran claiming it targeted an American airbase, Kuwait reporting missile and drone interceptions, and tankers slipping through the world’s most sensitive oil chokepoint with their tracking systems switched off.

The latest round began after a US official said American forces hit an Iranian ground-control station near Bandar Abbas that was preparing to launch a drone threatening US forces and commercial shipping. US forces also shot down several Iranian one-way attack drones near the strait, the official said.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it responded at 4:50 a.m. local time by targeting a US airbase after what it called an American strike near Bandar Abbas airport. The Guards did not identify the base, and neither the US nor Kuwait confirmed that an American facility was hit.

Kuwait’s army said its air defenses were intercepting hostile missile and drone threats, warning that explosions could be heard as defensive systems engaged incoming targets. Kuwait hosts US forces, but it did not publicly say the threats came from Iran or identify any intended target.

The exchange landed just as hopes for a diplomatic off-ramp over Hormuz appeared to wobble. President Donald Trump rejected Iranian state-media reports of a possible arrangement involving Oman and the strait, saying the waterway must remain open and outside any single country’s control.

Washington also tightened the financial screws, sanctioning Iran’s newly created Persian Gulf Strait Authority, the body Tehran set up to manage passage through Hormuz. US officials have warned that cooperation with the authority could expose companies and governments to sanctions.

Shipping firms are already acting like this is no ordinary paperwork dispute. Three major oil and liquefied natural gas tankers recently exited Hormuz with transponders off, while overall traffic through the strait remains far below normal. In the Gulf, even silence on the radar now counts as a headline.