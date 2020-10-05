Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

For those observing, may we wish you a healthy, safe, and sweet 5781.

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
US, Iran Jockey for Position in New Emir’s Kuwait
Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah (Cancillería Argentina /Wikimedia Commons)
Mideast Daily News
Kuwait
United States
Iran
Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah
Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah
emir
Mark Esper
Mohammad Javad Zarif
Middle East

US, Iran Jockey for Position in New Emir’s Kuwait

Uri Cohen
10/05/2020

Kuwait’s new emir, Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, who last week succeeded his late half-brother, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, met separately on Sunday with US Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. Esper told the emir that Sabah “will be remembered as a great man and a special friend to the United States,” while Zarif passed a message from President Hassan Rouhani expressing confidence that “as in the past,” the two countries “will see a growing expansion of friendly and fraternal ties.” Sabah died in the US state of Minnesota last Tuesday at the age of 91 following months of medical treatment. He had managed to balance delicate ties between neighbors Saudi Arabia and Iran while maintaining a strong relationship with the US. The new emir, a relative spring chicken at 83, is expected to uphold the policy of promoting regional rapprochement.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.