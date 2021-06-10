Protecting Truth During Tension

US, Iran to Resume Vienna Talks Over Weekend
Then-US Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Wendy Sherman (C) heads the US delegation to the P5+1 talks on Iran's nuclear program, at the UN offices in Geneva, Switzerland, Nov. 20, 2013. (Eric Bridiers/US Mission Geneva)
Mideast Daily News
Iranian nuclear deal
Wendy Sherman
United States
Iran
presidential election
sanctions

Uri Cohen
06/10/2021

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Wednesday said indirect negotiations between the US and Iran over a return to mutual compliance with the defunct 2015 nuclear deal will resume this weekend in Vienna. The sixth round of talks, mediated between Washington and Tehran officials by European go-betweens, will look to build on “a lot of progress [that has been made],” Sherman said, “but out of my own experience until the last detail is nailed down, and I mean nailed down, we will not know if we have an agreement.” The White House is demanding Iran roll back its violations of the 2015 pact, including unchecked uranium enrichment, in return for the removal of sanctions imposed by former President Donald Trump after he withdrew from the deal in 2018. The Islamic Republic that insists all sanctions, including those not related to its nuclear program, must go first. Next week’s Iranian presidential election, which hard-line candidate Ebrahim Raisi is favored to win handily, is expected to complicate negotiations.

