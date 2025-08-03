US Issues Security Alert for Karachi Over Threat to Luxury Hotels

The US State Department has issued a security warning for Karachi after receiving intelligence about a possible threat against luxury hotels in the city.

In a precautionary move, the US Consulate General in Karachi has temporarily barred official visits by American government staff to these hotels.

“The US Consulate General Karachi received a report of a threat directed at high-end hotels in Karachi,” the mission said in a statement, adding that access for US government personnel would remain restricted until further notice.

The alert comes amid persistent concerns over safety in Pakistan’s largest cities, where political unrest, sectarian tensions, and terrorist violence have periodically erupted. While the consulate did not disclose specifics of the threat, officials noted that Washington routinely adjusts security protocols for its diplomats in response to credible intelligence.

US citizens in Pakistan are being urged to avoid large gatherings, remain vigilant, and keep a low profile, especially in venues popular with foreigners, such as upscale hotels, restaurants, shopping malls, and tourist sites. The advisory also reiterated that Pakistan is under a Level 3 travel warning, which urges travelers to reconsider visiting due to terrorism and armed conflict.

Karachi, despite local efforts to improve safety, has experienced periodic violence in recent years. Luxury hotels, often frequented by diplomats, aid workers, journalists, and business travelers, are considered potential targets in the event of attacks.

The move to restrict staff travel reflects the US government’s broader policy of proactive risk management at its diplomatic missions. Security analysts note that while not all alerts point to an imminent danger, they are based on intelligence reviews and treated seriously. The consulate’s decision highlights the ongoing difficulties of safeguarding US personnel in volatile regions.

The situation is being closely monitored. Restrictions will be lifted once threat levels are reassessed. In the meantime, Americans are encouraged to follow updates from US diplomatic missions and enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) for real-time security information.