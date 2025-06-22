US Launches Strikes on Iran’s Nuclear Sites in Joint Campaign With Israel

In a bold and potentially game-changing move, the United States has entered the Israel-Iran conflict with a direct military strike on three of Iran’s most fortified nuclear sites—Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan. In this report for The Media Line, I detail how President Donald Trump announced the strikes on Truth Social, calling them a “very successful” mission carried out by B-2 bombers equipped with bunker-buster bombs. It marks the first time US forces have bombed Iranian territory since the 1979 revolution.

The strikes come after weeks of escalating confrontation between Israel and Iran, with Jerusalem targeting Iranian military infrastructure and nuclear assets. President Trump’s decision followed a collapsed Turkish-led diplomatic effort and growing frustration with Tehran’s refusal to negotiate. The article walks you through the behind-the-scenes coordination, Israeli follow-up strikes, and Iran’s threats of retaliation—including a warning from the Houthis to target US naval vessels.

The scope of the mission, the weapons used, and the geopolitical ripple effects suggest this is no routine airstrike. There are evacuations of US citizens, bipartisan praise from Senators Lindsey Graham and John Fetterman, and growing fears that regional proxies—like Hezbollah and the Houthis—will escalate. I also examine the strategic significance of each bombed site and what this might mean for nuclear diplomacy.

This is a story with global stakes. For the breakdown of what happened, how it unfolded, and what could come next, read my report at The Media Line.