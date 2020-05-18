Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Soldiers sling supplies to a UH-1H 'Huey' helicopter so they can be delivered to a remote site on Tiran Island on the Red Sea. The Soldiers are assigned to the 1st Battalion, 125th Infantry Regiment, serving with the Multinational Force and Observers in the Sinai Desert, Egypt. (US Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rhonda M. Lawson/Wikimedia Commons)
Mideast Daily News
Sinai Peninsula
United States
Congress
Trump Administration
Israel
Egypt
Peace Treaty
Islamic State
Mark Esper
Mike Pompeo

US Lawmakers Urge Administration to Maintain Troops in Sinai

Charles Bybelezer
05/18/2020

The chairmen and ranking members of the US House and Senate committees on foreign relations, armed services and appropriations have written a letter to Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urging the Trump Administration to maintain Washington’s troop presence in the Sinai Peninsula. Soldiers from more than a dozen countries serve in the 1,100-member unit, including some 400 Americans. The lawmakers described the international peacekeeping force as “vital to… [the] durability” of the landmark 1979 peace accord between Israel and Egypt. The Multinational Force and Observers was created two years later in order to “supervise the implementation of the security provisions of the Egyptian-Israeli Treaty of Peace and employ best efforts to prevent any violation of its terms.” According to US media, Esper has been pushing for a Sinai withdrawal due to both costs and an increased risk posed to American personnel from a local Islamic State affiliate. Israel and the State Department are reportedly against the potential move.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.