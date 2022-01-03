The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

US-led Coalition Shoots Down 2 Armed Drones Targeting Baghdad Airport
A commemoration ceremony is held near Baghdad airport marking the second anniversary of the killing of Iranian Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy leader of the Hashed al-Shaabi coalition of armed groups, Jan. 2, 2022 in Baghdad, Iraq. (Murtadha Al-Sudani/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Baghdad
drone strike
Qasem Soleimani

US-led Coalition Shoots Down 2 Armed Drones Targeting Baghdad Airport

Steven Ganot
01/03/2022

Two armed drones targeting forces of the US-led coalition against the Islamic State stationed at Baghdad airport were shot down on Monday by coalition forces. The attacking drones were described as “fixed-wing suicide drones, or improvised cruise missiles.” No damage was reported, but Iraqi officials have opened an investigation into the incident. The attack came two years after a US drone strike near the airport killed Gen. Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the elite Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, as well as an Iraqi ally of Iran, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy leader of the Hashed al-Shaabi coalition of armed groups. Photos show remains of one of the projectiles from Monday’s attempted strike, with the message “Commanders’ revenge operations” written on it.

