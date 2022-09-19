The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

US Military Base in Northeast Syria Comes Under Attack
US soldiers in the 4th Battalion, 118th Infantry Regiment, 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team, North Carolina Army National Guard, attached to the 218th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, South Carolina Army National Guard, demonstrate their own and the M2A2 Bradley Fighting Vehicles’ capabilities for the press in eastern Syria on Nov. 11, 2019. (Spc. DeAndre Pierce/US Army Reserve)
Mideast Daily News
US Military Base in Northeast Syria Comes Under Attack

The Media Line Staff
09/19/2022

US troops on a base in northeast Syria came under attack. The rocket attack on Sunday failed to strike US or coalition forces or equipment, according to the US Central Command. Three 107mm rockets targeted the Green Village base, CENTCOM said in a statement. A fourth rocket along with rocket tubes was found at the launch point, located some three miles from the base. The same base was struck last month by Iran-backed rebel fighters, injuring one soldier. There have been more than a dozen rocket and drone attacks against sites housing American forces in Iraq and Syria this year, most blamed on Iranian-backed militias and factions.

Mideast Daily News
