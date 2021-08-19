Protecting Truth During Tension

US Military Leftovers Said to Pose No Critical Threat, Next Step Unknown
An Afghan Air Force Embraer A-29 Super Tucano in a photo from February 2016. (Nardisoero via Wikimedia Commons)
Michael Friedson
08/19/2021

Since Afghanistan’s fall to the Taliban, media focus has been on the windfall of sophisticated military equipment that is presumed to be the nucleus of a nascent Taliban Air Force and reinforced ground army. In answer (or not) to the frequently asked question about American plans to destroy or otherwise reacquire leftover weaponry, Deputy Director of the Joint Staff for Regional Operations Maj. Gen. Hank Taylor told reporters at the Pentagon that he had “no information” about whether the US would take steps to prevent aircraft or other military equipment from being captured or used by the Taliban. Gen. Mark Kelly, head of Air Combat Command, told Defense News that the most sophisticated aircraft now in possession of the Taliban was the A-29 Super Tucano. “The technology that’s in the A-29 is not cutting-edge technology,” Kelly said. “When you look at the airplane’s range and speed and computer power and lifting capability … it’s not something that, frankly, concerns us.” He said that the A-29 and the formidable UH-60 Black Hawk and MD 530 helicopters, which were key elements of a 150-helicopter force, were “equipped in a pretty low-tech way.” Nevertheless, the combined combat power of the armored vehicles, artillery and other equipment adds up to a dangerous fighting profile for the already adept Taliban fighters.

