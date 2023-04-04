Donate
US Military Operation Kills Senior Islamic State Leader in Syria
Gen. Michael Kurilla, commander of the US Central Command, testifies during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Washington, DC, March 16, 2023. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Islamic State
CENTCOM
Syria
United States

The Media Line Staff
04/04/2023

A United States military operation has killed a senior leader of the Islamic State terror organization. The US Central Command announced in a statement on Tuesday that Khalid ‘Aydd Ahmad al-Jabouri was killed by its forces in a unilateral strike in Syria the night before. Jabouri was responsible for planning Islamic State attacks in Europe and developed the leadership structure for ISIS, according to the statement. No civilians were killed or injured in the attack, according to CENTCOM.

Jabouri was responsible for planning ISIS attacks in Europe and also developed the Islamic State’s leadership structure.

“ISIS continues to represent a threat to the region and beyond,” CENTCOM Commander Gen. Michael Kurilla said in the statement. “Though degraded, the group remains able to conduct operations within the region with a desire to strike beyond the Middle East.” The statement also said that Jabouri’s death will “temporarily disrupt the organization’s ability to plot external attacks.”

