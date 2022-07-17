The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

US National Security Adviser: Russian Officials Visited Iran To View Drones for Ukraine Offensive
A member of the Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps poses with the Shahed-171 (Simorgh) drone during the Defensive Achievements Exhibition of the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Tehran, Feb. 2, 2019. (Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Drones
Russia
Iran
Russo-Ukrainian War

US National Security Adviser: Russian Officials Visited Iran To View Drones for Ukraine Offensive

The Media Line Staff
07/17/2022

Russian officials visited an airfield in Iran to view attack-capable drones, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Saturday.

Sullivan said earlier this week that the US has information showing Iran was preparing to provide Russia with up to several hundred drones, including drones that are weapons-capable.

However, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has denied this.

The White House also released satellite imagery from June 8 and July 5 displaying images of Shahed 191 and Shahed 129 drones in flight at Kashan airfield, while a Russian delegation transport plane was on the ground.

The report comes while Moscow has declared it would be stepping up military operations in “all operational areas” in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian military said Russia appeared to be preparing for an offensive toward Sloviansk, a symbolically important city held by Ukraine in the easter region of Donetsk.

On Friday, Iran’s foreign minister, in a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, further rejected claims that Iranian drones were being sent to Russia for use in the war against Ukraine.

