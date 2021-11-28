US Navy Rescues 2 Iranian Fishermen Adrift in Gulf for 8 Days

In a rare example of cooperation amid increasing tensions over Iran’s nuclear program and a number of regional conflicts, the US Navy on Saturday rescued two Iranian fishermen after their boat went adrift in the Gulf of Oman for eight days, the US Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) announced on Sunday. The Navy cargo ship Charles Drew provided the two with food, water and medical care six hours after it picked up a distress call from the two Iranian seamen, who were then handed over to an Omani coast guard vessel. “The mariners were in good health and spirits at the time of the transfer,” NAVCENT added. “We appreciate the government of Oman for its assistance and support in helping us return the mariners home,” NAVCENT commander Vice Admiral Brad Cooper said in the statement.