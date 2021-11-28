This Hanukkah gives the gift of truth

The Media Line led twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays
The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
US Navy Rescues 2 Iranian Fishermen Adrift in Gulf for 8 Days
USNS Charles Drew, Aug. 13, 2010. (Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joe Kane/US Navy)
Mideast Daily News

US Navy Rescues 2 Iranian Fishermen Adrift in Gulf for 8 Days

Steven Ganot
11/28/2021

In a rare example of cooperation amid increasing tensions over Iran’s nuclear program and a number of regional conflicts, the US Navy on Saturday rescued two Iranian fishermen after their boat went adrift in the Gulf of Oman for eight days, the US Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) announced on Sunday. The Navy cargo ship Charles Drew provided the two with food, water and medical care six hours after it picked up a distress call from the two Iranian seamen, who were then handed over to an Omani coast guard vessel. “The mariners were in good health and spirits at the time of the transfer,” NAVCENT added. “We appreciate the government of Oman for its assistance and support in helping us return the mariners home,” NAVCENT commander Vice Admiral Brad Cooper said in the statement.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.