US Navy Seized 2 Large Iranian Weapons Caches, 4 Oil Tankers Headed for Houthis
On Feb. 9, 2020, US authorities seized 150 'Dehlavieh' anti-tank guided missiles being sent from Iran's Revolutionary Guard to the Houthis. (US Justice Department)
Mideast Daily News
Iran
Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps
Houthi
Weapons

US Navy Seized 2 Large Iranian Weapons Caches, 4 Oil Tankers Headed for Houthis

Marcy Oster
12/08/2021

The US Navy seized two large caches of weapons from Iran discovered on two ships in the Arabian Sea which Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp (IRGC) planned to ship to the Houthis in Yemen, the US Justice Department announced Tuesday. The shipments took place on February 2, 2020 and July 2, 2020 and contained 171 surface-to-air missiles and eight anti-tank missiles.  In addition, four foreign-flagged tankers discovered traveling in or around the Arabian Sea headed to Venezuela and their cargoes of approximately 1.1 million barrels of Iranian petroleum products also were seized.  The Justice Department said in a statement that the seizures represent the “largest-ever forfeitures of fuel and weapons shipments from Iran.” The seizures “strike a resounding blow to the Government of Iran and to the criminal networks supporting Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps,” said Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen of the Justice Department’s National Security Division. The government sold the seized petroleum products for, the department said, $26,681,397.67 before interest. These funds “may be directed, in whole or in part, to the US Victims of State Sponsored Terrorism Fund now that the case has concluded,” the department statement said.

