Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
US Offered to Sell Turkey More F-16 Fighter Jets in Place of F-35s, Erdogan Says
An American F-35 flies in the skies of Florida. (US Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Donald R. Allen/Wikimedia Commons)
Mideast Daily News

US Offered to Sell Turkey More F-16 Fighter Jets in Place of F-35s, Erdogan Says

Marcy Oster
10/18/2021

The United States has offered to sell F-16 fighter jets to Turkey to make up for the hefty payment it made into the F-35 program, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday. Turkey paid $1.4 billion in to the F-35 program to order 100 of the jets, produced by the Lockheed Martin Corp. But Turkey was removed from the program after its purchase of the Russian-made S-400 missile defense system, after protests from the US went unheeded. And Erdogan said recently that Turkey plans to buy more S-400s from Russia. Turkey earlier this month asked the United States to buy 40 F-16 fighter jets and nearly 80 modernization kits for the warplanes it already has.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.