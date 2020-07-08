Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Jared Kushner (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Trump Admiistration
Middle East peace plan
Jared Kushner
Avi Berkowitz
Scott Leith
Binyamin Netanyahu
Benny Gantz

US Peace Team to Discuss Stalled Mideast Plan

Uri Cohen
07/08/2020

A group of White House officials involved in President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan will convene on Wednesday to discuss possible courses of action regarding the stalled Israel-Palestinian deal. After visiting Israel last week and conferring with both Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Special Representative for International Negotiations Avi Berkowitz and National Security Council member Scott Leith will meet with Special Adviser to the President Jared Kushner for a series of discussions and reassessments. According to a Jerusalem Post report, a source inside the White House said unilateral annexation of West Bank territories by Israel might still happen in July despite growing skepticism in Israel. Meanwhile, congressional lawmakers voted this week to create a “Partnership Fund for Peace” that will direct tens of millions of dollars to Palestinian projects supporting Israeli-Palestinian cooperation and trust-building. The legislation, which was introduced in the house sub-committee on State and Foreign Operations and is expected to pass the Appropriations Committee on Thursday, was supported by organizations from across the Jewish-American spectrum, including AIPAC, J Street, the Anti-Defamation League and others.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.