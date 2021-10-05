US Prepared to Stop Iran From Getting Nuclear Weapon Even if Diplomacy Fails, Official Says

The United States is prepared to pursue avenues besides diplomacy to ensure that Iran does not achieve a nuclear weapon, a senior US official told reporters. The US is still committed to diplomacy but, according to the official, “obviously if that doesn’t work there are other avenues to pursue, and we are fully committed to ensuring that Iran never develops a nuclear weapon.” The official made the statement on Monday, a day before Israel’s national security adviser Eyal Hulata was scheduled to meet with his US counterpart Jake Sullivan. The two men are expected to share intelligence while making an educated guess at how far along the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program has actually advanced. Iran halted several months and six rounds of negotiations on reupping its nuclear deal with the world powers, which would have seen the United States rejoin the agreement it left in 2018, ahead of August’s election of hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi. But Iran reportedly has been putting out feelers recently that it is ready to restart the talks.