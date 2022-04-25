US President Biden Accepts Israeli PM Bennett’s Invitation To Visit Israel

US President Joe Biden has accepted an invitation from Israeli Prime Minister Naftali to visit Israel. The US president intends to arrive in “the next few months,” the Prime Minister’s Office announced in a statement on Sunday.

The two leaders discussed over the phone Iran’s demand to remove the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) from the US State Department’s Foreign Terrorist Organizations list, according to a statement by the office. Iran has made this a condition for renewing the 2015 nuclear agreement, which then-US President Donald Trump withdrew from in 2018.

President Trump reimposed sanctions on Tehran, which responded by violating some of the key commitments it made as part of the nuclear agreement.

“I am sure that President Biden, a true friend of Israel who cares about its security, will not be able to remove the IRGC from the list of terrorist organizations,” Bennett said in the statement, calling the IRGC “the largest terrorist organization in the world.”

The White House said in a statement that the leaders also discussed efforts by Israeli and Palestinian officials to reduce the tensions and violence that have flared during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which this year overlapped the holidays of Passover and Easter.