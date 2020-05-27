Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Then-candidate Ilhan Omar speaks at the University of Minnesota, October 4, 2016. (Lorie Shaull/Wikimedia Commons)
Mideast Daily News
Ilhan Omar
Israel
Saudi Arabia
Trump Administration
AIPAC

US Rep. Ilhan Omar Takes Aim at Israel, Saudi Arabia

Charles Bybelezer
05/27/2020

US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) has taken aim at both Israel and Saudi Arabia, saying the countries have undue influence over the Trump Administration. In an interview ahead of the publication of her new book, Omar panned both states, saying: “We know the amount of money and influence … that the Saudis have with the administration is really the reason that everything destructive they do is nullified. And that really is no different to what’s happening with Israel.” Omar has in the past drawn the ire of US lawmakers across the political spectrum for using what many perceived as anti-Semitic tropes. “It’s all about the Benjamins baby,” she previously asserted in reference to the AIPAC pro-Israel lobby’s alleged sway on legislators. In the interview, she justified her past statements regarding Israel by insisting that “I talk about Saudi blood money and them being bloodsuckers and [nobody] says ‘this is Islamophobic.’” Omar is a Somali-born Muslim American.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.