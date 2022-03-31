The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
US Sanctions Iran’s Ballistic Missile Program as Nuclear Talks Continue
A Qadr ballistic missile is launched during a 2016 missile test by Iran's Islamic Revountionary Guard Corps. (Mahmood Hosseini/Tasnim News Agency via WIkimedia Commons)
Mideast Daily News
US Treasury Department
ballistic missile program
Iran

US Sanctions Iran’s Ballistic Missile Program as Nuclear Talks Continue

Marcy Oster
03/31/2022

The United States Treasury Department has imposed sanctions on an Iran-based procurement agent, Mohammad Ali Hosseini, and his network of companies that procured ballistic missile propellant-related materials for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Research and Self Sufficiency Jihad Organization, the IRGC unit responsible for the research and development of ballistic missiles. Parchin Chemical Industries, an element of Iran’s Defense Industries Organization, also was sanctioned.  The sanctions decision comes in the wake of Iran’s missile attack on Irbil, Iraq on March 13 and the Iranian-enabled Houthi missile attack against a Saudi Aramco facility on March 25, as well as other missile attacks by Iranian proxies against Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, according to a department statement, “and are a reminder that Iran’s development and proliferation of ballistic missiles continues to pose a serious threat to international security.” The sanctions come as the US is working to rejoin a revamped 2015 Iran nuclear deal with world powers that it left in 2018. “While the United States continues to seek Iran’s return to full compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, we will not hesitate to target those who support Iran’s ballistic missile program,” said Treasury Undersecretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E Nelson.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.