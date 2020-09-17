Donate
Light Theme
Log In
US Set to Extend Iran Embargo Without UN Consent
Mideast Daily News
Iran
United States
sanctions
Iran nuclear agreement
United Nations
Iran arms embargo

US Set to Extend Iran Embargo Without UN Consent

Uri Cohen
09/17/2020

The United States announced Wednesday it will unilaterally extend the United Nations arms embargo on Iran, set to expire in October, and will hold to account anyone engaging in weapons trading with Tehran, even if such activity occurs after the embargo’s termination date agreed on in the 2015 nuclear deal. US Special Representative for Venezuela and Iran Elliott Abrams warned that Washington will impose sanctions on those dealing arms to Tehran despite the fact that the UN and the other countries party to the 2015 deal rejected the US’s recent bids to extend the embargo. According to Abrams, the US also considers all sanctions that were lifted in 2015 to be reimposed as of this weekend. Last month Washington explained that because of Iran’s repeated violations of its commitments not to develop nuclear capabilities, it had triggered the sanctions’ “snapback” clause of the deal, despite the fact the US quit the pact in 2018 and is no longer a side to it. Other parties to the nuclear deal, including Britain, France, Germany, China and Russia, have intimated they will not accept the reimposition of UN sanctions by the US.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.