This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
US Slaps More Sanctions on Assad
Mideast Daily News
Syria
sanctions
United States
Bashar Assad

US Slaps More Sanctions on Assad

Uri Cohen
12/23/2020

The United States on Tuesday imposed a string of fresh sanctions on individuals and financial institutions linked to the Syrian regime in its ongoing attempt to cripple President Bashar Assad’s administration. The latest batch of penalties includes Syria’s central bank and nine other business entities, along with Assad’s wife and her family, his senior adviser, a member of the Syrian parliament, and the country’s military intelligence chief. “The US will continue to seek accountability for those prolonging this conflict,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said after the sanctions were announced. Tuesday’s round of blacklisting will build on earlier sanctions slapped by Washington on Damascus, in hopes of forcing the brutal regime into peace talks and ending Syria’s decade long civil war. Hundreds of thousands have died and millions have either been displaced within Syria or fled the country since the violent 2011 anti-protest crackdown by the Russian-backed ruler sparked the conflict.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.