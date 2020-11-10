Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

For those observing, may we wish you a healthy, safe, and sweet 5781.

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
US Slaps More Sanctions on Middle East Antagonists
Mideast Daily News
Trump Administration
sanctions
Iran
Syria

US Slaps More Sanctions on Middle East Antagonists

Uri Cohen
11/10/2020

After failing to secure a second term, US President Donald Trump’s administration is reportedly plotting to impose a string of last-minute sanctions on US adversaries in the Middle East. On Monday, several outlets reported that the US State and Treasury departments were drawing up plans for immediate penalties to be placed on Iran and Syria. In the Islamic Republic, the US will target government officials and prominent individuals responsible for the violent suppression of Iranian protesters a year ago. Close to 1,500 demonstrators were killed in the government crackdown. In Damascus, the White House slapped restrictions on the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, as well as military officials and members of parliament. “The Treasury Department is determined to continue to apply economic pressure on the Assad regime and its supporters for the repression conducted by the regime,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in the statement, while Secretary of State Mike Pompeo added: “The Assad regime has a choice: Take irreversible steps toward a peaceful resolution of this nearly decadelong conflict or face further crippling sanctions.” The US has already banned any investments in or exports to Syria by American citizens, as well as transactions involving oil and energy.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.