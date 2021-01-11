This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
US Slaps Sanctions on Houthis in Administration’s Final Days
Courtesy Information Ministry, Republic of Yemen.
Mideast Daily News
Houthi
YEMEN
new sanctions
terrorist organization
Mike Pompeo
US State Department

US Slaps Sanctions on Houthis in Administration’s Final Days

Uri Cohen
01/11/2021

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday announced Washington’s plan to blacklist the Yemeni Houthi movement, and designate the Iran-backed group a terrorist organization the day before a new administration takes office. The decision is likely to complicate the United Nations’ efforts to mediate between the Houthis and other local forces fighting over control of Yemen since 2015, some with the support of a powerful Saudi-led international coalition. The conflict has caused the worst humanitarian crisis in the world today, and the State Department promised to include exemptions in its January 19 measures that will enable aid groups to operate and deliver necessities to millions of Yemenis in need. The sanctions are also expected to further box in President-elect Joe Biden, as he attempts to reengage Tehran and curb its nuclear efforts, missile program and regional aggression through negotiation.

This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.