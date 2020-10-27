Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

For those observing, may we wish you a healthy, safe, and sweet 5781.

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
US Slaps Yet More Sanctions on Iran
Mideast Daily News
Iranian sanctions
United States
oil sector

US Slaps Yet More Sanctions on Iran

Uri Cohen
10/27/2020

The United States government on Monday continued its policy of applying maximum pressure on the Iranian regime by imposing a fresh set of sanctions, this time on the Islamic Republic’s oil sector. The US Treasury Department announced it had levied the punishments against several actors in Iran’s energy sector, including Tehran’s Petroleum Ministry, for transferring funds to the Revolutionary Guards’ elite Quds Force. Among those blacklisted by Washington were also the petroleum minister himself, the National Iranian Oil Company and the National Iranian Tanker Company. “The few remaining buyers of Iranian crude oil should know that they are helping to fund Iran’s malign activity across the Middle East, including its support for terrorism,” US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement Monday. Last week, an arms embargo placed on Iran in 2007 was lifted after months of unsuccessful American efforts to extend it. US attempts to get the UN to reimpose sanctions on Iran as part of the 2015 nuclear deal also fell short.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.