US Slaps Yet More Sanctions on Iran

The United States government on Monday continued its policy of applying maximum pressure on the Iranian regime by imposing a fresh set of sanctions, this time on the Islamic Republic’s oil sector. The US Treasury Department announced it had levied the punishments against several actors in Iran’s energy sector, including Tehran’s Petroleum Ministry, for transferring funds to the Revolutionary Guards’ elite Quds Force. Among those blacklisted by Washington were also the petroleum minister himself, the National Iranian Oil Company and the National Iranian Tanker Company. “The few remaining buyers of Iranian crude oil should know that they are helping to fund Iran’s malign activity across the Middle East, including its support for terrorism,” US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement Monday. Last week, an arms embargo placed on Iran in 2007 was lifted after months of unsuccessful American efforts to extend it. US attempts to get the UN to reimpose sanctions on Iran as part of the 2015 nuclear deal also fell short.