US Strategy Shifts to Long-Term Pressure Campaign Against Iran

President Donald Trump is weighing a prolonged economic and military pressure campaign against Iran, shifting the conflict into a slower but potentially more far-reaching phase stretching from the Strait of Hormuz to Lebanon’s southern border.

Reporting in The Wall Street Journal indicates the American president is preparing for an extended blockade strategy rather than an immediate return to large-scale combat or a quick diplomatic breakthrough. The approach is designed to squeeze Tehran’s economy, disrupt its oil exports, and limit its ability to fund and arm allied fighters across the region.

The strategy is already affecting the battlefield. Israel said it has dismantled an Iranian-backed Hezbollah tunnel network in southern Lebanon, part of an ongoing effort to weaken Tehran’s forward positions near Israel’s northern frontier. Israeli officials say the campaign targets supply lines, infrastructure, and command systems tied to Iran’s regional network.

At the same time, Gulf states are moving to contain the fallout. According to regional reporting, leaders met in Jeddah in recent days to discuss de-escalation and coordinate responses to the widening crisis. For many Arab governments, the priority is preventing the conflict from spilling deeper into their own territories while maintaining pressure on Iran.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a central pressure point. Any sustained blockade strategy would carry immediate consequences for shipping, energy security, and Gulf stability, even without a new round of open warfare. That is the hard part of the American calculation: the same chokepoint that can squeeze Iran can also rattle allies and global markets.

For President Trump, the emerging doctrine appears to rest on sustained pressure without immediate escalation: constrict Iran’s economy, weaken its regional allies, and force strategic concessions over time. Whether that approach stabilizes the region or sets the stage for a wider confrontation remains an open question.