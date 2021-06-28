Protecting Truth During Tension

US Strikes in Syria, Iraq Again

Uri Cohen
06/28/2021

The United States early Monday morning conducted airstrikes against Iran-backed targets in Iraq and Syria, the second such military attack since President Joe Biden took office. No casualties were mentioned by Washington after the bombing, which destroyed “operational and storage facilities” recently utilized by the militias supported by Tehran for “attacks against US personnel in Iraq,” a Pentagon spokesperson said. Unverified local reports said four members of the military factions were killed. The remaining 2,500 American troops and contractors stationed in Iraq have come under repeated drone and rocket attacks in recent months, mostly blamed on the Shi’ite militias. The night-time raid comes amid ongoing talks between American and Iranian negotiators in Vienna over a renewed nuclear deal. On Monday, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin met with President Biden at the White House to convey Jerusalem’s concerns over the impending agreement, while on Sunday Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid discussed the issue with Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Rome.

