US Strikes Iran as Qatar Talks Continue

US forces struck Iranian missile sites and mine-laying vessels in southern Iran late Monday, even as American and Iranian negotiators continued talks in Qatar over a possible deal to stabilize the seven-week ceasefire, reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and address Tehran’s nuclear program. The strikes put President Donald Trump’s diplomacy in familiar territory: talking peace while keeping the bombers warmed up.

Central Command said the attacks were “self-defense” strikes aimed at protecting American troops from Iranian threats, while stressing that US forces were “using restraint during the ongoing ceasefire.” Capt. Tim Hawkins, a Central Command spokesman, said the operation was carried out “to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces.”

The targets included missile launch sites and vessels allegedly trying to place mines near the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow Gulf waterway through which about a fifth of globally traded oil and liquefied natural gas usually moves. Iranian media reported explosions around Bandar Abbas, a strategic port city on the strait, and the Tabnak news site identified four Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps personnel it said were killed in strikes on boats.

The military action came as Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf led a delegation to Qatar for talks that reportedly include Iran’s nuclear file, frozen assets, and the future of Hormuz shipping. Qatar holds billions of dollars in Iranian funds, making Doha both a mediator and a financial pressure valve.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said negotiations could still move forward despite the strikes. “There were some talks going on in Qatar today, so we’ll see if we can make progress,” Rubio told reporters in India. “The Strait of Hormuz has to be open—it’s going to be open one way or the other,” he said.

The emerging framework reportedly would restore commercial shipping through Hormuz while leaving nuclear details for later talks. That has angered Iran hawks in Washington, who fear President Trump may accept a narrow de-escalation deal without forcing immediate concessions on enriched uranium.

For now, the ceasefire is still breathing. It is also wheezing.