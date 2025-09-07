US Students Train in Israel To Confront Rising Antisemitism on Campus

Across US campuses, Jewish students say the climate has turned hostile. Some keep their heads down, afraid of the backlash if they speak out. Others are stepping forward, determined to push back. The Media Line’s Felice Friedson and Addie J. Davis followed one group of student leaders who traveled to Israel this summer on a Hasbara Fellowships mission with IsraelAmbassadors.com.

The 10-day program, which has brought more than 150 participants since October 7, gave students site visits, briefings, and communications training. The goal: to return to their universities with firsthand knowledge and the confidence to respond to antisemitism and misinformation. Michael Eglash, who co-founded the initiative, said it began as a way to “bear witness” to the Hamas attacks and evolved into broader advocacy training, including Israel’s battle against Iran and other threats.

Students interviewed described varied experiences. At Kent State, Molly Marcowitz said Jewish classmates are hiding “in the masses” out of fear. At Bucknell, Aliyah Cohen called the silence around antisemitism “more dangerous” than loud protests. Florida State’s Phoebe Zucker, a veteran of the Israeli military, spoke of “quiet but ever present” prejudice. Others recounted harassment, intimidation, or isolation in campus debates.

The program also gave students tools for rhetoric and resilience. Some said it helped them reframe arguments; others felt reassured that non-Jewish allies are stepping up. Marcowitz, a convert, described the mission as a chance to repay the community that welcomed her.

Davis, a recent graduate of the University of North Texas and an intern in The Media Line’s Press and Policy Student Program, joined Friedson in reporting this powerful story. Watch the video report and read the full article for the students’ voices in their own words.