US-Syria Trade Tests New Reality After Sanctions Lift

In a sharply reported analysis by Rizik Alabi, the lifting of US sanctions on Syria signals what could be a turning point in economic relations between Washington and Damascus, though experts caution that optimism should be tempered by reality. After more than a decade of isolation that reduced bilateral trade to only a few million dollars annually, the reopening of financial channels raises questions about whether Syria can move from legal relief to genuine economic recovery.

For years, sanctions tied to the 2019 Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act constrained banking, energy, and transportation sectors while limiting US exports mostly to humanitarian goods. With restrictions lifted on the former Syrian regime, companies may again access letters of credit, international transfers, and the global financial system. Analysts quoted by Alabi argue that the immediate benefit lies in reducing legal risk and restoring commercial confidence rather than triggering an instant boom.

Economic expert Haitham Saleh said renewed trade could help neighboring economies such as Lebanon and Jordan by stabilizing regional supply chains. Ahmed Kharboutli, a former Syrian Union of Chambers of Commerce member, predicted that easing financial restrictions may reduce trade costs and encourage growth. Yet economist Adnan Ismail warned that a surge in imports could pressure Syria’s currency if domestic production fails to keep pace. Economic analyst Ahmed Al-Assiri added that improved liquidity alone cannot rebuild an economy strained by damaged infrastructure and limited investment readiness.

International institutions like the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank are expected to play a role in reconstruction and financial restructuring, while human rights organizations argue that economic relief must be paired with better living conditions and basic services. Analysts cited in the report stress that sanctions relief is only one step; deeper reforms, legal transparency, and political stability remain essential to rebuilding trust among foreign investors.

As Alabi notes toward the end of the piece, the future of US-Syria trade may unfold as a slow, phased reopening rather than a sudden surge. Energy, telecommunications, and reconstruction projects could lead the way, but progress will depend on whether Syria can restore banking confidence and modernize its economic framework. Readers looking for a deeper breakdown of regional trade dynamics and policy implications will find the full report offers a detailed look at how a single political decision could reshape years of economic isolation.